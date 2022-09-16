New Local Link routes operating in Leitrim area

New services on the Local Link route are in place in the Leitrim, North Roscommon and Sligo areas.

The Monday to Friday Castlerea to Sligo (St Angela's Campus) via Bunninadden Local Link service commenced operation on Monday, September 12.

From Monday there will also be two additional daily departures from Sligo to Dromahair on Route 566.

TFI Local Link Donegal Sligo Leitrim have introduced a twice weekly Demand Responsive Transport service serving Ballintrillick, Ballinfull, Ballyconnell and Raughley to Sligo.

This prebook able service collects passengers in the vicinity of their homes on Tuesdays and Thursdays and provides them with over two hours in Sligo Town.

A similar Demand Responsive Service is now operating from Glencar, Leckaun and Calry on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to Sligo Town.

A pre bookable Demand Responsive Service from Nazareth village to Sligo Town Centre is operational on Mondays and Thursdays.

An additional Monday to Friday service also commenced on Monday on route 572 linking Sligo and Ballinamore serving Ballygawley, Sooey, Riverstown, Geevagh, Ballyfarnon and Drumshanbo.

The new services have been welcomed by Sligo Cllr Marie Casserly a she stated “The Demand Responsive Service which picks up passengers very close to their own homes a brilliant service especially for older passengers. I wish to also acknowledge the fantastic work of the local link services in Donegal Sligo and Leitrim.”