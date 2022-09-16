Search

16 Sept 2022

Sligo Baroque Music Festival 2022 returns next weekend

Sligo Baroque Music Festival 2022 A wonderful weekend of exquisite music making.  

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

16 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

The Sligo Baroque Music Festival,takes place next weekend Friday 23rd to Sunday 25th of September 2022, is a wonderful opportunity to hear Baroque Music of the highest calibre. The annual Festival, a distinctive feature in Sligo's musical calendar, has been running since 1995 without a break. This year's programme, devised around the theme of the elements of nature, offers a packed weekend with eleven events spread across several venues, presented by Irish and International musicians. Performers will also be reaching out to visit Sligo schools and colleges during the festival.

Opening on Culture Night (Friday 23rd September) with a free concert in The Hawk’s Well Theatre, Sligo Baroque Orchestra play Rebel’s Les Élémens dance suite, with its spine-tingling prelude representing the primordial chaos from which the universe was formed; and an inspirational young musician from Ukraine, Maria Viksnina, will present the Torban for the first time ever in Ireland as a solo classical instrument, playing pieces from 18th century Ukraine.

A free concert of Handel's famous and beloved Water Music takes place on Saturday on the riverside at The Garavogue Platform, Stephen Street. This opportunity to enjoy an outdoor performance of movements from the Water Music performed by Sligo Baroque Orchestra and Sligo Academy of Music is for everyone who likes music – even if you don’t know yet that you like baroque!

The Swiss-based ensemble A Corte Musical, who have recorded several award-winning CDs, will present two concerts - Il Canto Della Sirena, inviting us to discover music dedicated (or even attributed) to mermaids and sirens, and Mediterranea, a musical journey along the coasts from Portugal to Italy.

Other events will include The Geminiani Ensemble with French baroque sonatas; Gaynor, Power and Walsh with a blend of uilleann pipes, baroque violin and flamenco guitar; lectures on musical notation and the composer/astronomer William Herschel, and a festival supper between concerts!

Full details of the festival programme are available on the website www.sligobaroquefestival.com and tickets are available now.

