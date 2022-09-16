Lisa Lambe holds a special night around the hearth at Strokestown Park on Sunday 18th

The National Famine Museum, Strokestown Park is proud to present a special event with Lisa Lambe and friends this Sunday, September 18.



Described by the Irish Times as “The finest singer and actor of her generation,” Lisa has recently completed an M.A. in Irish Folklore in association with the National Folklore Collection.

Lisa has been commissioned by the National Famine Museum to share her work on the tradition of ‘Nightvisiting’ or The Rambling House, to create a special gathering of song and local lore for Strokestown House.

Reconnecting us to the role that night-time social house visits played in our oral traditions and in the preservation of our songs and stories, this project will culminate in a magical and intimate evening of songs, storytelling and music, around the hearth of the famous Gallery Kitchen in Strokestown House.



In this version of Nightvisiting Lisa will be joined by collaborators, and renowned musicians; Roscommon-based fiddle player Sean Regan and guitarist John McLoughlin, alongside contributions from other guests on the night.

It is funded by Roscommon County Council and the Department of Tourism Culture Arts Gaeltacht Sports and Media under the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.

Lisa Lambe said, “I’m thrilled to announce my new project ‘NightVisiting’. Based on my research with the National Folklore Collection, I am so proud to be collaborating with The National Famine Museum Strokestown Park, which will be the first to host my ‘NightVisiting’ project, an evening of songs, storytelling and music around the hearth.”

John O’Driscoll commented, “We are so excited to welcome Lisa Lambe and company to Strokestown Park House and bring life back to the renowned gallery kitchen.”



Nightvisiting will take place from 8pm until 10pm this Sunday, 18th September at The National Famine Museum Strokestown Park in the renowned Gallery Kitchen with refreshments included on the night.

Tickets must be pre-booked on StrokestownPark.ie tickets cost €27.50 plus booking link. For more details on this event and others, including guided House tours, The National Famine Museum and gardens and woodland walk, visit www.strokestownpark.ie

