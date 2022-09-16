Shannon Gaels ONE Club is hosting run/walk to promote wellbeing

Shannon Gaels ONE Club is delighted to officially launch its participation as a club member of the Irish Life National GAA Healthy club project with their healthy club event taking place on Sunday, September 18 in Croghan Village. Co Roscommon.

This event is one of a number of initiatives that the club plans to run to promote the health and well being of its members and also the members of the wider community.

Earlier in the summer the club approved to become a Smoke & Vapour Free ground, prohibiting smoking anywhere in the club vicinity.

The event on September 18 intends to further promote the importance of physical and mental health for all age groups while also promising to be a fun day out with lots and lots of great raffle prizes to be won including a weekend away in Donegal.

The event will kick off at 1pm with a FREE health check for anyone over the age of 16.



There will be lots of information and advice available in all aspects of health and well being.

All the health check participants will also be entered into a prize draw.



From 1pm-2pm, registration for a 5K fun walk /run for ALL age groups will also take place, with walk/ run starting at 2pm.

Health check participants are not obliged to enter the walk or run but are encouraged to do so.



The 5K entry fee: Adult €10, Children €5, Family €20.

All participants are then invited to a barbeque at 3pm.



So please come along, bring your family, bring a neighbour, bring a friend and be part of this local community event.