Saturday's weather in Leitrim

Weather forecast for Leitrim today
Saturday morning mist and fog patches clearing to give a largely dry day with a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine. Some isolated showers, mostly in the north of the province. Highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees in light variable breezes.
