Leitrim area deaths - Saturday, September 17, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maureen Barron (née MacPherson), Upper Marian Road, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Maureen Barron (nee MacPherson), Upper Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, unexpectedly, on the 13th of September 2022. Predeceased by her husband Eddie Barron (Kilkenny), brothers Paul (UK), John (Boyle) and sister Dorry (UK). Maureen will be sadly missed by her sisters Kathleen, Josephine and Philomena, her brother-in-laws Phillip, Vincent and Jim, sister-in-law Jean, her nieces Caroline and Joanne, nephews Paul, Gary, David, Martin, Eric and Shane, her great-grandnieces and grandnephews, whom she adored, her wider family, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Higgins and Sons' Funeral Home, Ballinameen, on Thursday, 22nd of September, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for funeral Mass at 11am. The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium Co. Cavan (H12 RF78). The Lakelands service can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/Lakelands.

James (Jim) Pettit, Ballinamana, Clarinbridge, Galway / Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of James (Jim) Pettit, Ballinamana, Clarinbridge, Co. Galway and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon. James slipped away suddenly but peacefully in University College Hospital Galway on Friday, September 16th 2022. Beloved husband of Bridie (née McLoughlin) and much loved father of Louise, Edel, Michelle, James, Eoghan and Miriam. Adored grandad of Hannah, Mark, Ben, Isabel, Gavin, Dylan and Noah. Treasured father-in-law of Fred, John, Carthage, Ausias and Emma. Mourned and sadly missed by his sisters Delia Naughton and Marcella Keavney, his brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, his extended family, neighbours and friends. We are comforted in the knowledge that he is now reunited with his predeceased parents, brothers and sisters. Removal on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm in Maree Pastoral Centre. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to your preferred charity. House private by request.

Mary Kate Reilly, Altachullion, Swanlinbar, Cavan



Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, daughter of the late Thomas and Kathleen and sister of the late Philip. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Margaret Flynn, (Ballyorriln, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford), brothers John (Wales), Tossie (Cheltenham), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Mary Kate's remains will repose at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, Eircode H12 RF78, on Sunday, 18th September, from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection will take place in Saint Patrick's Church Corlough on Monday at 11am with burial in adjoining cemetery

May they all Rest in Peace.