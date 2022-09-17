Call for submissions for Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year 2023

Do you know someone who has contributed to life in Leitrim in a special way?

Anyone can nominate a person that they think deserves this special recognition of Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year 2023 by their community.



It could be someone who always helps others in some voluntary way or someone who has faced difficulties in life and has shown great bravery and acceptance.



It could be anyone from 18 to 80 who has shown a generosity of spirit and thereby has been an inspiration to us all.



Nominations for Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year 2023 should be forwarded to Fr John Sexton by Friday, September 30 by email at :

fjsexton@gmail.com.

Or by post to:

Fr John Sexton, Parochial House, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim.



Please make sure permission has been sought from the nominee before putting them forward.

Nominations must include relevant information about the nominee, their contribution to the county and why you are nominating them.