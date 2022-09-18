Search

18 Sept 2022

Weather in Leitrim for today, Sunday

Outlook for the week ahead

Weather forecast Ireland weather forecast Met Eireann weather forecast

Today will be a little cloudier with some light showers and sunny spells

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

18 Sept 2022 8:33 AM

Today will be a little cloudier with some light showers and sunny spells.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in a light westerly or variable breeze.

Outlook for the week ahead

High pressure nearby will bring a mostly dry start to next week but gradually turning more unsettled as rain and drizzle begins to spread from the Atlantic towards midweek.

Sunday night: Generally dry with clear spells, though there will be isolated patches of drizzle in the north and west. A milder night with lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a light variable breeze.

Monday: Becoming cloudier on Monday. Dry for most but a few light showers will develop in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

Monday night: Staying cloudy and mainly dry but patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the west and northwest towards morning. Mild with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in a light southwesterly breeze.

Tuesday: Many areas will be dry on Tuesday but outbreaks of rain will gradually spread across Connacht and Ulster through the day. Humid with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in a moderate southwesterly breeze.

Wednesday: Further rain and drizzle will spread over the western half of the country on Wednesday while it will remain drier further east with just occasional showers. Breezy in moderate to fresh southerly winds. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

Further outlook: Current indications suggest that Wednesday night and much of Thursday will be wet with rain in many areas. Further rain and showers will feed in from the Atlantic for Friday and the weekend.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media