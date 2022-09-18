Rescheduled James Kilbane Concert in Croghan

Renowned spiritual musician and singer James Kilbane will hold his rescheduled concert in St Michael's Church, Croghan, Co Roscommon on Friday, September 30, at 7.30pm.
Entitled 'Gratitude', the concert is billed as a Christian music event for this time with a solo acoustic gathering of song and prayer.
Contact the details above for tickets and more information.
