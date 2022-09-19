Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, September 19, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Garry Kerrigan, Glencar, Leitrim



Garry Kerrigan, Rowville, Melbourne, Australia. Died suddenly, and peacefully, on a much anticipated visit to our ancestral homeland, in Glencar, Co. Leitrim. Garry will be deeply missed by his heartbroken sister Gael and brother in arms Goran (Manorhamilton), loving sisters Shannon and Shauna, cousins Michael, Fionnuala, John, Mary, Pete, Paul and Christine, steadfast friend Bob, other relatives, neighbour Marc, friends Rolf, John T, Pete and others. We are comforted by the warmth of the Glencar and Manorhamilton communities who have opened their arms to embrace us. Removal to St Osnat's Church, Glencar, on Tuesday, 20th September, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Killenora Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed on https://youtu.be/zI6E9UtFQ50

Ann Dolan (née McGirl), Tullynamoltra, Corlough, Cavan / Aughnasheelin, Leitrim



Peacefully, surrounded by her family at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mamie, sister Josephine, brothers Francis and Adrian. Deeply regretted by her husband Brendan, sons Michael, Joe and Darren, daughter Grainne, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister’s Bridie, Carmel, Eileen and Marie, brother’s Micheál, Joe and Brendan, uncle, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Monday 19 September from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal from her son Darren and Tara’s home on Tuesday for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough at 11.00am followed by cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.

Sean Looby, Augharan, Aughavas, Leitrim



Peacefully, in Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill. Deeply regretted by his sisters Nancy Carroll (Offaly), Helen Looby (Belturbet), Monica Curren (Galway), Moira Tierney (Dublin), Patti Rath (Wexford), brother Joe (Ballinamore), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private funeral service and cremation to follow.

Raymond Neary, Tonycurneen, Scramogue, Roscommon / Kilglass, Roscommon



Raymond Neary, Tonycurneen, Scramogue, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Slatta, Kilglass, suddenly, on September 17th 2022. Sadly missed by his loving wife Caoimhe, cherished sons Liam and Conor, heartbroken mother Mary Rose (Slatta), brother Paul, sister Clare, brother-in-law Ciaran Shiel, sister-in-law Carmel Canning, parents-in-law Myles and Mary Walsh (Elphin), nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Maureen Barron (née MacPherson), Upper Marian Road, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Maureen Barron (nee MacPherson), Upper Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, unexpectedly, on the 13th of September 2022. Predeceased by her husband Eddie Barron (Kilkenny), brothers Paul (UK), John (Boyle) and sister Dorry (UK). Maureen will be sadly missed by her sisters Kathleen, Josephine and Philomena, her brother-in-laws Phillip, Vincent and Jim, sister-in-law Jean, her nieces Caroline and Joanne, nephews Paul, Gary, David, Martin, Eric and Shane, her great-grandnieces and grandnephews, whom she adored, her wider family, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Higgins and Sons' Funeral Home, Ballinameen, on Thursday, 22nd of September, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for funeral Mass at 11am. The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium Co. Cavan (H12 RF78). The Lakelands service can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/Lakelands.

Eileen Dockery (née Connaughton), Brackloon, Mantua, Ballinagare, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully in the tender loving care of Terri and the wondeful staff at Sonas Nursing Home Cloverhill, Roscommon. In her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Joe, parents Thomas and Mary Ann, sisters May, Gretta, and Bridgie and her infant brother Tommy. Beloved Mother of Martina and Seamus. She will be very sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, son, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Kilmaryal (via Brackloon). Eileen will be laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James (Jim) Pettit, Ballinamana, Clarinbridge, Galway / Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of James (Jim) Pettit, Ballinamana, Clarinbridge, Co. Galway and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon. James slipped away suddenly but peacefully in University College Hospital Galway on Friday, September 16th 2022. Beloved husband of Bridie (née McLoughlin) and much loved father of Louise, Edel, Michelle, James, Eoghan and Miriam. Adored grandad of Hannah, Mark, Ben, Isabel, Gavin, Dylan and Noah. Treasured father-in-law of Fred, John, Carthage, Ausias and Emma. Mourned and sadly missed by his sisters Delia Naughton and Marcella Keavney, his brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, his extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm in Maree Pastoral Centre. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to your preferred charity. House private by request.

Mary Kate Reilly, Altachullion, Swanlinbar, Cavan



Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, daughter of the late Thomas and Kathleen and sister of the late Philip. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Margaret Flynn, (Ballyorriln, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford), brothers John (Wales), Tossie (Cheltenham), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Mass of the Resurrection will take place in Saint Patrick's Church Corlough on Monday at 11am with burial in adjoining cemetery

May they all Rest in Peace.