19 Sept 2022

Appeal for volunteers and supplies for Sligo project on DIY SOS The Big Build Ireland

The family of Ross Mannion and Claire Carpenter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

19 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

An appeal has been made for volunteers and supplies to help make a world of difference for a Sligo family as part of the DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland.

In just a few weeks (25th October - 2nd November), DIY SOS: The Big Build host, Baz Ashmawy and the team will travel to Sligo to rally the troops for the family of Ross Mannion and Claire Carpenter.

Claire suffered a very serious stroke in February of this year, just months before their planned wedding, and has been in hospital ever since. Together with their three children, they are coming to terms with the effects of this stroke and with Claire’s reduced mobility, and their house needs vital adaptation to allow her to return home to the centre of their busy and loving family.

In a social media post DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland said "This is our first ever build in Connacht and what better way to start than with the family of the head coach of the Connacht rugby senior women’s team. So come on Sligo, let’s stand shoulder to shoulder and show the country what Connacht is made of…!"

They are looking for: Groundworkers, Ticketed Machine Drivers, Carpenters, General Labourers, Plumbers, Electricians, Slabbers, Blocklayers, Painters, Plasterers, Joiners, Pavers, Landscapers, Fencers, Tilers, Photography, Audiovisual companies, Catering, Cleaning and Registration Volunteers.

They need local companies who can assist with supplying goods and materials for external works: Grab hire, skips, waste management, lawn turf and other landscaping products.

For Catering: They are looking for catering companies or local restaurants to provide breakfast rolls, lunch, dinners and snacks to fuel 100+ hardworking troops.

For Interiors: They need joinery companies, glazing, furniture, wallpaper, extensive homewares, photography and frames, bedding, mirrors, mattress supplier, curtains and blinds.

For Site Support: They need traffic management, site security, van drivers, transport companies, marquees, accommodation, and printers.

If you'd like to get involved you are asked to get in touch via email or phone (diysossligo@gmail.com / 083 013 9827) and include your:
* NAME
* NUMBER
* EMAIL
* Details of your TRADE or what you can SUPPLY.

News

