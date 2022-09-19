BREAKING | Longford fire service tackling serious blaze at Esquires

Scene of the fire at Longford's N4 Axis Centre Picture: Michelle Ghee
Two units of Longford fire service are tackling a blaze which has broken out at a well known premises at the N4 Axis Centre.
Gardaí are currently at the scene at Esquires Coffee which has also been cordoned off.
Caption: Scene of the fire at Longford's N4 Axis Centre Picture: Liam Cosgrove
Flames and smoke are billowing from the premises.
