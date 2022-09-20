Search

20 Sept 2022

Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Donegal deaths, Monday, March 5th

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

20 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Ann Dolan (née McGirl), Tullynamoltra, Corlough, Cavan / Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

Peacefully, surrounded by her family at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mamie, sister Josephine, and brothers Francis and Adrian. Deeply regretted by her husband Brendan, sons Michael, Joe and Darren, daughter Grainne, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Bridie, Carmel, Eileen and Marie, brothers Micheál, Joe and Brendan, uncle, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends. Removal from her son Darren and Tara’s home on Tuesday for Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Corlough at 11.00am followed by cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.

Garry Kerrigan, Glencar, Leitrim

Garry Kerrigan, Rowville, Melbourne, Australia. Died suddenly, and peacefully, on a much-anticipated visit to our ancestral homeland, in Glencar, Co. Leitrim. Garry will be deeply missed by his heartbroken sister Gael and brother-in-arms Goran (Manorhamilton), loving sisters Shannon and Shauna, cousins Michael, Fionnuala, John, Mary, Pete, Paul and Christine, steadfast friend Bob, other relatives, neighbour Marc, friends Rolf, John T, Pete and others. We are comforted by the warmth of the Glencar and Manorhamilton communities who have opened their arms to embrace us. Removal to St Osnat's Church, Glencar, on Tuesday, 20th September, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Killenora Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed on https://youtu.be/zI6E9UtFQ50  

May they all Rest in Peace

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media