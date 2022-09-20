Ireland West Airport and Shannon Airport shortlisted for National Age Friendly Awards

Ireland West Airport and Shannon Airport have been shortlisted for the prestigious National Age Friendly Awards.

Both airports became the first airports in the world to be recognised as Age Friendly, as endorsed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), in June of this year.

The airports have now jointly been shortlisted for the Age Friendly Transport Award which recognises the vital difference that availability to good quality, easily accessible, user friendly and reliable transport options can make to an older person.

The awards, which will be held in Dromoland Castle, County Clare, will be the first Age Friendly Awards held since 2019 due to the impact of the pandemic. In 2019 Ireland West Airport were delighted to win a national Chambers Ireland award, in collaboration with Mayo County Council, in recognition of the airport’s work in adopting the Age Friendly Recognition Programme.

Commenting on the nomination, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport, Joe Gilmore said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted alongside Shannon Airport for this prestigious award which is due recognition for both our airports and the hard work our staff have done in creating a more age friendly environment at our respective airports. We continue to enhance and further improve our facilities and service offering to ensure the airport experience for our customers is a relaxing and enjoyable one for all who use the facility, but particularly for those most vulnerable in society who rely on that extra personal touch and care which can be so important to them as they journey through the airport”