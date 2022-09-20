Leitrim farmers could be left without any payment next year

Thousands of farmers could be left without payments if GLAS 3 contracts are not rolled over for 2023.

On Monday this week, Cllr Brendan Barry requested that the Ballinamore Municipal District calls on the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue to allow the rollover of GLAS 3 Contracts for 2023 which would be a 2 year extension, the same as was offered to GLAS 1 and 2 participants.

He stated, “Many farmers will lose out otherwise, as it is not possible for Advisors to prepare ACRES plans for those who will be looking to join if a GLAS 3 rollover is not available.”

The GLAS scheme stands for Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environmental Scheme. GLAS offers a maximum payment of €5,000 per year to participants to commit to carrying out a GLAS plan of actions. Some farmers undertaking particularly challenging actions may qualify for GLAS+ which provides a top-up payment of up to €2,000 per year.

Cllr Barry went on to say that “thousands of farmers” could have to go without money for 12 months if applications are not submitted by the deadline of November 15.

Carrigallen Cllr Paddy O'Rourke supported the call for the rollover and said the timescale put out for applications is “unrealistic.” He said that if farmers lose out on payments “they might lose interest in environmental schemes.”

Cllr Gerry Dolan also supported the rollover idea and said it was a “timely motion.”

Cllr Caillian Ellis agreed but commented that “GLAS is grand, but it is too restrictive.” He noted that it is unfair that Leitrim farmers involved in the scheme cannot mow in June and have to wait until July each year.

Cllr Barry added that the terms and conditions of the new scheme have not yet been published. He also said, “there are not enough advisors” to help local farmers.

Reports of technical issues with the planning system are also not helping the deadline.

Plans are taking up to 12 hours to complete and need two visits to the farm.

Some farmers are not going to opt for ACRES as there is more work to complete for less payment.