Apple Day Harvest Festival at the Organic Centre in Leitrim

There are many things to look forward to on Apple Day, the annual celebration at the Organic Centre, this Sunday, September 25 from 12-4pm, which as always is free entry.



There’s set to be a bustling craft and food market to browse. There will be plenty of laughter as children’s workshops will be in full swing, it's an ideal opportunity to catch up with friends.



The centre’s apple presser will be in overdrive as the famous organic apples will get crushed. And there’s nothing that beats freshly juiced apple juice. The promise of crisp Autumn days in your hand, an aroma to transport you. And certainly, on this day with a community of crafters demonstrating their traditional skills of weaving, and wood turning, you will feel like you are getting a glimpse of another time.



Get a chance to take a tour or workshop with the Organic Centres apple and biodiversity experts. Browse the shop for seeds, books and garden equipment as well as the centre’s Zero Waste shop.



There will be a bumper activities to keep families entertained including craft workshops and a new addition of a bouncing castle. The centre is delighted to welcome the fascinating Eagles Flying where a display of wild birds gives us all a chance to learn how best we all can protect them.



Unwind with some music and as always grab a bite to eat with apples and more in the Grass Roof Cafe.

Dervilla Keegan of the Organic Centre says “Apple Day is one of most popular events in the calendar year and is a great way to welcome in the autumn.



“There's always a wonderful buzz. As well as our traditional activities it’s great to welcome so many old and many new traders to our market, as well as the wonderful Eagles Flying. We look forward to seeing you all for a fantastic day!”