Search

21 Sept 2022

Don't miss these Culture Night Events in Carrigallen, Drumshanbo, Kiltyclogher and Mohill

Friday, September 23

Don't miss these Culture Night Events in Carrigallen, Drumshanbo, Kiltyclogher and Mohill

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

21 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

Culture Night is back this Friday, September 23 and venues across Leitrim are opening their doors and welcoming the public back in for a celebration of arts, heritage and culture.
Here is a look at some of the events going on in Carrigallen, Drumshanbo, Kiltyclogher and Mohill for FREE:

CARRIGALLEN

The Irish and Ukrainian cultures meet in a creative headwear workshop  to make a Celtic Cross Headband or a Vinok, a colourful, traditional Ukrainian headdress from 4-6pm. Suitable for adults and children aged 8 years and over.


DRUMSHANBO 

Drumshanbo Library hosts a wonderful music event from 7pm. Eamonn Daly and Celia Briar  will be   joined by Ella from Ukraine, as well as Gian Castello for an evening of music.


KILTYCLOGHER 

Don't miss the  poetry and music session at Kiltyclogher Library 7-9pm. Contact kiltyclogherlibrary@leitrimcoco.ie for more information.

MOHILL

Mohill library is the venue for a wonderful evening of music and words with  Fionnuala Maxwell, Carole Coleman and guests from 7pm. So there  is no excuse to not get out and see some culture, arts, heritage or music in your locality this Friday evening!

To see more events around the county for Culture Night visit: https://www.leitrimobserver.ie/section/382/what-s-on 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media