Public Realm works set to begin in Manorhamilton

An artists impression of the completed works
Leitrim County Council has confirmed that works on the long-awaited Manorhamilton Public Realm are “imminent”.
According to a Council spokesperson, the works are expected to start over the final week of September and the first week of October this year.
The contractor is meeting with Council engineers this week to discuss the works and following this, the contractor will finalise the details of the planned works.
Further details will be made available on the schedule of works following this week’s meeting.
The multi million euro project is seen as a “major investment in the future” of the North Leitrim town.
The project includes the provision of town centre car park spaces, increased pedestrian areas and enhancement of the town's Main Street area and business park.
