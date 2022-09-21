FREE events for Culture Night in Ballinamore

Culture Night is back this Friday, September 23 and venues across Leitrim are opening their doors and welcoming the public back in for a celebration of arts, heritage and culture.

Here is a look at some of the main events going on in Ballinamore this year:

Ballinamore Library is hosting an arts and crafts workshop from 4-6pm. Participants will have the opportunity to explore a range of materials, tools and techniques inspired by real and replica historical items on display.

There will be an opportunity to compare ideas and methods of the past with those of today to design and make images and artefacts such as textured badge/brooch/keyring or make a simple notebook with a decorative block printed cover or even a chance to make your own clothes-peg doll.

At 7pm there is an unveiling of artwork piece by Sinead Guckian entitled “When an older person dies a library burns down.”

Solas Art Gallery will have Aisling Blackburn and Karena Ryan will share some insights into their artistic process and their lives as artists from 7.30-10.30pm. Eileen O’Toole of the O`Hooligans presents songs and tales, there will be poetry from both Mariette Baptist and Bríain Gra12.

A further exciting addition to the line-up for the night is Philip Tierney, a self taught musician. Admission is free, prebook your place at solasartgallery@gmail.com

Music Generation Leitrim will be holding an “Intergenerational Ukulele Workshop” as part of the national Culture Night in The Island Theatre for children, parents & grandparents to learn the Ukulele together and sing some songs in a fun and relaxed environment from 6.30pm - 7.30pm.

At 7.30pm the Lough Allen Ukrainian Choir invite you to their debut performance sharing their native music with the people of Leitrim. Special guest Charlie McGettigan. This is a free event with light refreshments served. All welcome.

Hitchcock and Horror at Ballinamore Island Theatre starts at 8pm.

Ballinamore Writers’ Group presents a night exploring Hitchcock through film and Leitrim commentary followed by showing of the film 'Dead Meat' made in Leitrim and featuring many local people.

