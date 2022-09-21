Search

21 Sept 2022

Music star Hank Wangford joins O'Rourke in Bundoran and Carrigallen

Hank Wangford

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

21 Sept 2022 6:33 PM


Bundoran and Carrigallen will each host a night of word and verse with UK’s doctor of all things bold country, Hank Wangford and Leitrim’s very own master of word and wit, Seamus O’Rourke with Folk/Trad group The Messages.


Samuel Hutt, known by the stage name Hank Wangford (born 15 November 1940), is an English country and western songwriter.
He studied medicine at Cambridge University and eventually became a doctor.


His first writing credit (as Sam Hutt) was on a Sarah Miles 1965 single “Where Am I.” Hutt's family background is radical: his father Allen (a journalist and expert on the history of printing) was a lifelong Communist. During the NUM miners strike in 1984/85, the Hank Wangford Band toured extensively with Billy Bragg and the Frank Chickens as “Hank, Frank and Billy” performing at trade-union benefit and anti-racist gigs. It was during such a benefit for the Greater London Council (GLC) in 1984 that Hank and the band were attacked on stage by a group of right-wing skinheads, an event that has been immortalised in the song “On The Line.”

Seamus O’Rourke is a writer, director and actor. Seamus has also over two million hits on YouTube and social media with his short stories, recitations and sketches. He is also a published author of two books.

The Messages band will consist of Cavan lass, Fiona Maria Fitzpatrick, Donegal’s Seanan Brennan (KILA), Denise Boyle and James McNamee on fiddles and UK’s hero John Devine on Uilleann Pipes/Keys.
Also special guests to appear are genius of jazz and country on the pedal steel/dobro is the amazing Richard Nelson and Modal Citizen Record boss Marc Geagan on double bass.


A line up like no other, this evening treat will cure all ills. Or your money back guaranteed!
The show takes place in Bundoran Community Centre on Saturday, September 24 at 8pm and in the Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen on Sunday, September 25.
Tickets for the Bundoran show can be booked on Eventbrite.com or calling 087 1390 483. The Carrigallen show can be booked by calling 087 2570363 or on  www.cornmilltheatre.com  

