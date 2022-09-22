Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday, September 22, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Noel Conroy, 11 Hanly Avenue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Roscommon University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Bernie, sons Shane and Paul, his sister Anne and his parents Michael and Tess. Noel will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters Denise, Margaret, and Michelle, brothers Eamonn and Michael, sisters Eileen, Patricia, Deirdre and Geraldine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Noel will repose at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Thursday (September 22nd) from 5pm until 8pm. Removal from his home on Friday to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in Assilynn Old Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie House private at all times please.

Noel Charles, Leganomer, Aughavas, Leitrim / Mullingar, Westmeath / Kells, Meath



The death has occurred of Noel Charles, New York and formerly of Leganomer, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and Kells, Co. Meath, Monday, 1st August 2021, in New York after a long illness bravely borne. Son of the late Eugene & Noreen Charles & beloved father of Michael. Deeply missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, their families, his many friends, colleagues, neighbours and all who knew him. Noel's funeral mass has taken place at Pearl River, New York and a memorial service and burial of ashes will take place in Ireland at Turin Church, Westmeath on Saturday 24th of September 2022 at 10am followed by interment of ashes with his parents Genie and Noreen at Taughmon Graveyard, Westmeath at 11.30am.

Val Beatty, Killamority, Ballyconnell, Cavan / Leitrim



Peacefully, at St Joseph's Unit, Lisdarn, Cavan, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Mamie and brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by son Declan, daughter Adrienne (Donohoe), daughter-in-law Michelle, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Luke, Grace, Adam, Gemma and Aaron, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Lawlor's funeral home, Erne Hill, Belturbet (Eircode H14 R583) on Thursday evening from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal from the funeral home on Friday morning at 11.15am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. The funeral mass may be viewed on the Corlough/Templeport facebook page.

Anna Rose Gallagher (née Sheridan), Uper Main Street, Mohill, Leitrim / Longford / Westmeath



(Formerly of Corrinagh, Co. Longford and Drumcree, Co. Westmeath) In her 95th year, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family, predeceased by her husband, Pat Gallagher, MRCVS, her son Dara (Muredach), her brothers, Bernard, Jim, Peter and Brendan, sisters Kathleen and Emily. Dearest mother of Brónach, Ronan, Pádraic Óg, Bláithín, Turlough, Jarlaith, Naithí and Orlaith, beloved grandmother of Ronan Óg, Saoirse, Mollie Ann, Padraig, Conal, Jack, Fiachra, Conor, Caoimhe, Tadgh, Ciara, Suzanne, Tiernan, Oisín, Turlough and Iarfhlaith, and great-grandmother to Sebastian. Very deeply regretted by daughters and sons in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many, many friends.

Reposing at her residence, from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday, September 22nd, and 4pm to 7pm on Friday, September 23rd, Removal from her home for a celebration of Anna's life at a Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Mohill at 12 noon on Saturday, September 24th, followed by burial in the new cemetery, Mohill. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice and/or Irish Cancer Society.

Josephine Nolan (nee Sweeney), Hermitage, Ballygar, Galway / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Nolan, née Sweeney, Hermitage, Ballygar, Co. Galway and formerly Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, September 20th, 2022, peacefully after a short illness in the exceptional care of the staff at P.U.H. Ballinasloe, Josephine, predeceased by her beloved husband Kevin, brother Sean and sister Sr. Marian. Much loved mother of Rosemarie (Glinsk), Carmel (Kilcoole), Damian (Hermitage), Fidelma (Castledaly) and Eimear (Loughrea). Josephine will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sons-in-law Gabriel, Huw, Fergus and Brian, daughter in law Gillian, cherished grandchildren, brother Frank, sister Sr. Rose, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. House Private Please. Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Ballygar on Wednesday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Ballygar for Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://ballygar.ie/ or on https://churchtv.ie/ballygar It can be listened to locally on 106.5 F.M. radio.

Phyllis Nolan (nee Nerney), Leitrim Village, Co. Leitrim

Phyllis Nolan (nee Nerney), Leitrim Village, Co. Leitrim. 20th September 2022 (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Denis. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughter Denise Guihen, son Damien, son-in-law Dermot, daughter-in-law Andrea, granddaughter Charlotte, grandsons Chris, Shay, Finn and Riley, great-granddaughter Neeve, brother Bill, sister Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Phyllis will repose at her home on Thursday from 4 o'clock until 9 o'clock with removal to St.Joseph's Church, Leitrim Village on Friday morning at 11.30 arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery.

Agnes Agnew (née Weldon), Oxted, England and formerly, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Longford

Formerly of Longford, Luton and Leitrim, Agnes died peacefully on 5th September, 2022 in hospital in England. She is predeceased by her husband, Brendan, her parents, Patrick and Agnes, her sisters, Eileen and Peggy and her brothers, Tom, Pat and Seamus. Agnes will be forever remembered with love by her family, daughter, Valarie, sons, Vincent and Douglas, son-in-law Colm, daughter-in-law, Nicola and her grandchildren,Daniel, Max, Toby and Olivia, her sisters, Nancy Woods (Drumshanbo) and Kathleen Joyce (London), along with all her family and friends in England and Ireland. Funeral Service to take place in England on 28th September 2022. Funeral Arrangements later for Drumshanbo.

Michael Neilan, 98 Corramore Rd., Mugglinagrow, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Michael Neilan, 98 Corramore Rd., Mugglinagrow, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at his residence. Remains reposing at the family home on Saturday from 2pm to 8pm and on Sunday from 2pm to 8pm with house private at all other times. One way system in operation for the wake ; entrance from Belleek Rd. to Corramore Rd. and exit from Corramore Rd. to Glen Rd. Remains will arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Michael's Funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link. http://www.youtube.com/c/Joefinnegan . Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to the Rathmore Clinic Belleek, Patients Comfort Fund c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison or any family member. Forever loved and deeply missed by his sisters Veronica (Kevin), Carmel Feeney (Noel), nieces, nephews, brother-in-law Jimmy, family circle and friends. Michael is predeceased by his brother Pat and sisters Mary Anne and Elizabeth.

Tommy Gallagher, 32 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has occurred of Tommy (Fingers) Gallagher, 32 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Tommy will be dearly missed by his loving wife Claire, his children James, Valentine, Shirley, William, Thomas Jnr, Mary and Timmy. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, his brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews and all extended family and friends. Reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, F94Ed21, on Wednesday from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning from his late residence to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. House private, please. Family flowers only please, donation in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo c/o John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors. Tommy's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

May they all Rest in Peace.