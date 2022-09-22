Search

22 Sept 2022

Manorhamilton family raises money in 4 peaks challenge

€7,809.07 raised for North West Hospice

Manorhamilton family raises money in 4 peaks challenge

Pictured prior to the presentation of the cheque for €7809.07 to the Hospice are (l to r) Ethel Maguire (Christopher's wife), daughters Mary Alice and Janette, sons Paddy, Daniel and Peter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

22 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

Earlier this year members of the popular and highly regarded Maguire Family from Ross, Manorhamilton participated in four peaks climb of Ireland's highest mountains in aid of North West Hospice and in memory of a dearly loved husband and father, Christopher; who passed onto his eternal reward on 13 July 2021.


This excellent Maguire Family mountaineering challenge on behalf of North West Hospice received widespread support from the local community and indeed from much further afield. The sum raised by the Maguire Family totalled €7,809.07.


In a message their appreciation to the Maguire Family, North West Hospice expressed “a very big thank you to Ethel Maguire, Mary Alice, Paddy, Janette, Daniel and Peter Maguire who raised €7,809.07 from their 4 Peak Challenge. This involved climbing the highest mountains in each of the four provinces of Ireland.


“The 4 Peaks were Slieve Donald at 840m in Co. Down in the province of Ulster, Lugnaquilla at 925m in Co. Wicklow in the province of Leinster, Carrauntoohill at 1040m in Co. Kerry in the province of Munster and Mweelrea at 841m in Co. Mayo in the province of Connaught. Well done to the Maguire Family and thank you to everyone who supported their challenge” the North West Hospice message of gratitude stated in conclusion.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media