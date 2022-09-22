Manorhamilton family raises money in 4 peaks challenge

Earlier this year members of the popular and highly regarded Maguire Family from Ross, Manorhamilton participated in four peaks climb of Ireland's highest mountains in aid of North West Hospice and in memory of a dearly loved husband and father, Christopher; who passed onto his eternal reward on 13 July 2021.



This excellent Maguire Family mountaineering challenge on behalf of North West Hospice received widespread support from the local community and indeed from much further afield. The sum raised by the Maguire Family totalled €7,809.07.



In a message their appreciation to the Maguire Family, North West Hospice expressed “a very big thank you to Ethel Maguire, Mary Alice, Paddy, Janette, Daniel and Peter Maguire who raised €7,809.07 from their 4 Peak Challenge. This involved climbing the highest mountains in each of the four provinces of Ireland.



“The 4 Peaks were Slieve Donald at 840m in Co. Down in the province of Ulster, Lugnaquilla at 925m in Co. Wicklow in the province of Leinster, Carrauntoohill at 1040m in Co. Kerry in the province of Munster and Mweelrea at 841m in Co. Mayo in the province of Connaught. Well done to the Maguire Family and thank you to everyone who supported their challenge” the North West Hospice message of gratitude stated in conclusion.