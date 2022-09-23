Search

23 Sept 2022

Funding boost for Leitrim biodiversity projects

Reporter:

Fiona Heavey

23 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

Leitrim had been granted over €42,000 for biodiversity projects.

Malcolm Noonan T.D., Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, has announced over €1.4 million in funding for Local Authorities to carry out biodiversity projects through the Local Biodiversity Action Fund (LBAF).

“We know that communities are at the heart of biodiversity action and that’s why I’m so thrilled to see this fund continue to grow and increase its impact all across the country,” said Minister Noonan. “This year, we’ve funded 128 projects across all 31 Local Authorities – this will have real, tangible impact for nature and it couldn’t come at a more crucial time. What’s more, the successful projects are all contributing to the implementation of the National Biodiversity Action Plan (NBAP) and helping to advance our shared vision for nature. The new NBAP is currently out for public consultation, so it’s a great opportunity for people to have their say and help shape the future for biodiversity in Ireland.”

in Leitrim the Community Biodiversity/ Pollinator Project which will work with six community groups has been awarded 25,500. The overall aim of this initiative is to equip local community voluntary groups with the knowledge and skills necessary to plan for biodiversity in their local area and to ensure it has minimum negative impact and maximum benefit for the local environment.  

€19,125 has been granted for Biodiversity Awareness & Education and will see a farming biodiversity project run  in partnership with the Leitrim Sustainable Agricultural Group, which will support farmers across the County to protect, enhance and restore biodiversity and habitats. 

Finally €3,371 has been given to focus on the  Quagga Mussel invasive species in the Shannon throughout Leitrim. The quagga mussel will outcompete the zebra mussel, establish higher biomass even on soft sediments to a depth far beyond 34m, effect the filtering rates of our lake and river water and threatens the provision of water as it will affect abstraction
 
The public consultation for Ireland’s 4th National Biodiversity Action Plan launched on September 1st and submissions are invited through www.gov.ie/biodiversityplan   The public consultation will close on November 9th and the 4th NBAP will be published in early 2023.

