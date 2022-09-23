What has the weekend in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas?

A mix of weather on the way
Well scattered showers will occur tomorrow Saturday, but for the main it will be a dry day with sunny spells. Another fresh day with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.
National Outlook
OUTLOOK: Turning cool and blustery with some outbreaks of showery rain.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly dry with increasing cloud feeding in a few showers into northern and western coasts by morning. Lows of 3 to 8 degrees, in just light northwest breezes, coldest across the east and southeast.
SUNDAY: A cloudier day with well scattered showers. Rather cool with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees. Turning breezy later in the day with moderate to fresh westerly winds developing, accompanied by spells of rain during Sunday evening or early Sunday night. Overnight lows of 8 to 11 degrees with brisk west to northwest winds.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.