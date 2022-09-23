Watch: Give rubbish the boot in Leitrim - are you up to the challenge?

Give Rubbish the Boot
Leitrim County Council has launched a new anti litter campaign with social media influencer Seamus Lehane @seamboyseam
The campaign entitled "Give Rubbish the Boot" seems Seamus Lehane dressed up in Leitrim GAA gear and hand passing rubbish into the bin.
The council are asking, "Are you up for the challenge? 'Give Rubbish the BOOT.' Will you give rubbish the boot and get a better score?"They want football players and clubs to video their own "trick shot" video.
Post your video & Tag #Leitrim @leitrimcoco @leitrimcountycoucil
