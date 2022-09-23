Martin McHugh book signing in Mulvey's this Saturday

Martin McHugh will sign copies of his book in Mulvey's, Carrick-on-Shannon tomorrow from 1pm.
Former Leitrim goalkeeper Martin McHugh recently launched his autobiography recounting his memories from a lifetime in football and overcoming his battle with cancer.
The Aughnasheelin man, a hero of the Connacht winning team in 1994, will be signing copies of his book in Mulvey's House of Gifts, Carrick-on-Shannon, this Saturday, September 24, from 1pm to 3pm.
