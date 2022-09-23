Search

23 Sept 2022

Half-price tours at The Shed Distillery in Leitrim on October 2

Half-price tours at The Shed Distillery in Leitrim on October 2

The Shed Distillery

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

23 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

Co Leitrim’s The Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo is hosting special half-price tours on Sunday, October 2 to celebrate the harvest season, and Irish whiskey’s links to the farming and food industry.

People can enjoy 50% off all Curious Journey Visitor Experience Tours at the distillery on this date.

Irish whiskey is the world’s fastest-growing whiskey – its success is a product of the Irish countryside and climate, and The Shed Distillery is proud to be part of this growing industry.

As worldwide sales continue to grow, the Irish whiskey industry is buying more grain from Ireland’s farmers and investing more in local communities. Taking place in the middle of harvest season, this promotion is taking place to acknowledge the close ties between Ireland’s whiskey producers, farmers, and food producers. It is also an opportunity to invite the local community to visit The Shed Distillery.

Win a copy of Martin McHugh's brilliant autobiography "Born to Save"

Carrick-on-Shannon hosts a number of FREE events for Culture Night

Further details, including booking and ticket price information, for the special one-day promotion can be found at https://accessvam. accessacloud.com/ SHEDDistilleryBookings.

The event is part of a series of nationwide activities this autumn celebrating Irish whiskey, farming and food, which is being promoted by the Irish Whiskey Association’s IrishWhiskey360° platform under the banner #IrishWhiskeyHarvest.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media