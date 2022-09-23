Half-price tours at The Shed Distillery in Leitrim on October 2

Co Leitrim’s The Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo is hosting special half-price tours on Sunday, October 2 to celebrate the harvest season, and Irish whiskey’s links to the farming and food industry.

People can enjoy 50% off all Curious Journey Visitor Experience Tours at the distillery on this date.

Irish whiskey is the world’s fastest-growing whiskey – its success is a product of the Irish countryside and climate, and The Shed Distillery is proud to be part of this growing industry.

As worldwide sales continue to grow, the Irish whiskey industry is buying more grain from Ireland’s farmers and investing more in local communities. Taking place in the middle of harvest season, this promotion is taking place to acknowledge the close ties between Ireland’s whiskey producers, farmers, and food producers. It is also an opportunity to invite the local community to visit The Shed Distillery.

Further details, including booking and ticket price information, for the special one-day promotion can be found at https://accessvam. accessacloud.com/ SHEDDistilleryBookings.

The event is part of a series of nationwide activities this autumn celebrating Irish whiskey, farming and food, which is being promoted by the Irish Whiskey Association’s IrishWhiskey360° platform under the banner #IrishWhiskeyHarvest.