23 Sept 2022

Pilgrim Street at The Dock this Saturday night

pilgrim Street

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

23 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Pilgrim Street are back at the Dock Arts Centre this Saturday, September 24.
Pilgrim Street return to the venue to create the warm and lively atmosphere that their live shows have become famous for. One of the hardest working live bands on the circuit, their music has garnered a glowing word of mouth endorsement from venues around the country for their powerhouse live performances.


Drawing from fellow luminaries such as Hank Williams, Woody Guthrie, The Pogues and Bruce Springsteen’s Seeger Sessions outfit, Pilgrim St are about to bring their infectious melodies, harmonies and songs to venues all around the country.
With a setlist made up of covers and their own original songs they have graced the stages of Electric Picnic and Vicar Street plus toured all over the country, they visit Carrick-on -Shannon as part of an Irish tour.
The last time they played in The Dock was way back in 2019. Come again if you want to experience the same brilliant atmosphere and tell your friends to come as well for an excellent night out. Pilgrim Street features Peadar Farrelly on Guitar and vocals, Singer /Songwriter Eugene Donegan on banjo and vocals, Eoin McDonnell on mandolin and vocals, Francis McGinn on bass, Mark Lynch on dobro, Brendan Kelly on accordion and vocals and Cathal McQuaid on the fiddle.
Tickets available on (071) 9650828 or at www.thedock.ie 

