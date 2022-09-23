Search

24 Sept 2022

Crumbs restaurant to shorten opening hours due to energy increases

Crumbs Sandwich Bar, Bridge St, Carrick-on-Shannon

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

23 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

Crumbs sandwich bar and takeaway on Bridge Street in Carrick-on-Shannon will be shortening its hours in a bid to combat the energy crisis and not pass on increases to their customers.

Crumbs will also be closed from Monday, September 26 until Wednesday, October 5 to facilitate renovations to the restaurant.

The owners went on to tell the Observer, “As all of our customers are aware, the cost of energy supply is going to substantially increase over the winter months.

“In order not to pass this massive extra cost onto our customers, we have decided to, instead, shorten our opening hours over the Winter period.

“When we reopen on October 5 our new winter hours will be:

Monday -11am - 3pm
Tuesday - closed
Wednesday - 11am - 3pm
Thursday - 11am - 3pm
Friday - 10am - 4pm
Saturday - 10am - 4pm
Sunday - closed

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our wonderful customers for supporting us over the last 18 years and in particular the last two years.

“We are looking forward to continuing to serve you all our fab food and are hoping that this difficult period for all businesses will pass quickly.”

