Leitrim deaths - Saturday, September 24, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maureen McLoughlin, Pilkington Terrace, Sligo Town, Sligo / Leitrim



Formerly of Cuillagh, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her partner Sean White and her parents Patrick and Kathleen. Maureen will be sadly missed by her sisters Mary, Kay, Tina and Ann, brother in law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family and her devoted sheepdog Paddy. Reposing at her sister Mary’s home, 25 Park Drive, Strandhill Road, Sligo. (F91 APK8) on Saturday from 1.00pm to 4.00pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim arriving at 6.15 pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 25 September, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

Noel Charles, Leganomer, Aughavas, Leitrim / Mullingar, Westmeath / Kells, Meath

The death has occurred of Noel Charles, New York and formerly of Leganomer, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and Kells, Co. Meath, Monday, 1st August 2021, in New York after a long illness bravely borne. Son of the late Eugene & Noreen Charles & beloved father of Michael. Deeply missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, their families, his many friends, colleagues, neighbours and all who knew him. Noel's funeral mass has taken place at Pearl River, New York and a memorial service and burial of ashes will take place in Ireland at Turin Church, Westmeath on Saturday 24th of September 2022 at 10.00am followed by interment of ashes with his parents Genie and Noreen at Taughmon Graveyard, Westmeath at 11.30am.

Anna Rose Gallagher (née Sheridan), Upper Main Street, Mohill, Leitrim / Longford / Westmeath

(Formerly of Corrinagh, Co. Longford and Drumcree, Co. Westmeath) In her 95th year, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family, predeceased by her husband, Pat Gallagher, MRCVS, her son Dara (Muredach), her brothers, Bernard, Jim, Peter and Brendan, sisters Kathleen and Emily. Dearest mother of Brónach, Ronan, Pádraic Óg, Bláithín, Turlough, Jarlaith, Naithí and Orlaith, beloved grandmother of Ronan Óg, Saoirse, Mollie Ann, Padraig, Conal, Jack, Fiachra, Conor, Caoimhe, Tadgh, Ciara, Suzanne, Tiernan, Oisín, Turlough and Iarfhlaith, and great-grandmother to Sebastian. Very deeply regretted by daughters and sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many, many friends. Removal from her home for a celebration of Anna's life at a Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Mohill at 12 noon on Saturday, September 24th, followed by burial in the new cemetery, Mohill. Anna's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice and/or Irish Cancer Society.

May they all Rest in Peace