No news on the next take over of Leitrim estates

Leitrim County Council is not in a position to advise which estates may be taken in charge around Leitrim next year.

Questions were raised about Liscara in Carrick-on-Shannon and Lock Estate in Rooskey this month. Cllr Enda Stenson said Liscara is an “excellent place” and needs to be “made a priority - it can’t be let deteriorate any further.” The council said, “While the Liscara estate will be considered, the Council can give no guarantee that the process necessary to qualify will be completed in time for the next tranche of taking in charge.” Cllr Stenson asked if any of the apartments have been highlighted to the Government for Ukrainian refugees, but the council replied that the issues with the estate are “complicated.”

Cllr Sean McGowan asked for an update on the taking in charge of the Lock Estate in Rooskey. He stated that there is no public lighting in the estate, and “it is extremely dark for the residents who live there." The local authority said The Lock, which is a small development and needs no works to complete may be considered for inclusion in the next tranche of taking in charge. For an estate to be taken in charge, several pre-requisites have to be completed, including obtaining the agreement of Irish Water.

About the issue of the lack of street lighting in this estate, the council noted “the development sought planning permission without any street lighting being proposed; with permission being granted on that basis. As the estate was not intended to have street lighting provided as an integral part of the development, the Council will not be providing any street lighting as part of the taking in charge process and any street lighting at this location will have to be considered under the Council’s street lighting programme; where it will be subject to the usual budgetary and priority considerations." However the council did say they will engage with residents for a lighting solution.