24 Sept 2022

Carrick-on-Shannon

No plans to move pedestrian crossing on N4 in Carrick-on-Shannon

N4 crossing on the N4 in Carrick-on-Shannon

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

24 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Leitrim County Council has no plans to move the existing pedestrian crossing on the N4 beside the roundabout at Coffeys in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Cllr Paddy Farrell this month asked if the council had surveyed to investigate if relocating the crossing would help the flow of traffic in the town. Many people feel this crossing is one of the reasons for the traffic delays across the bridge.

The local authority stated, “This crossing point was examined a number of years ago and modifications were carried out at the time to alleviate traffic congestion at Bridge Street. These modifications had a positive effect. Relocating this crossing nearer the Roundabout at Coffey’s would cause issues with traffic coming off the roundabout while relocating it in the other direction would take it away from the desired line for pedestrians from Bridge Street to the Quays and the Carpark there, and thus could lead to pedestrians crossing the N4 sporadically."

