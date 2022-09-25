Community rows in behind Fowley family after North Leitrim pub fire

File photo
The Dromahair community has rowed in behind the Fowley family following a devastating fire in the Woodview Inn overnight.
Local people and businesses have expressed their shock as news of the fire began to filter through the community.
Posts and comments offered sympathy and support to "Joe, Olive and all of the Fowley Family" following the fire.
Emergency services attended the scene of the fire at around 7pm last night.
There was no one in the building at the time and the majority of the blaze was extinguished by 8pm.
