Health and Wellbeing Night this Thursday in North Leitrim

The Killenummery and Killery Community Hub, in conjunction with Leitrim GAA, will put Health and Wellbeing night in St Mary's Church, Killenummery, Dromahair, Co Leitrim (F91AY28) on Thursday, September 29 starting at 7.30pm.

The organisers state “the Killenummery and Killery Community Hub Health and Wellbeing seminar is a series of talks with ground-breaking insight into positive mental wellbeing, which is aimed at the local community to help us all to manage our Mental Health and any challenges that we may come across in our day to day lives.

“Minding our mental health has never been more important than in today’s world and it’s vital for us all to be open and not afraid to talk about our struggles and to feel truly listened to.

“We have all been through extremely challenging times over the last number of years from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which continues to impact on us going forward, to the cost of living challenges we are all facing which is leading to great anxiety for individuals and families and will continue to do so especially over the coming winter months with the increase in food costs and the price of fuels for both transport and heating our homes.

“It has been reported in the (O.E.C.D) Health at a Glance Report (2018) that the financial cost of mental health issues has had on the Irish economy is over €8.2 billion, and the rate of depression and generalised anxiety in Ireland are above the European average.

“The Health and Wellbeing seminar will give us all the chance to help ourselves and to hear the stories of our guest speakers so we can learn from their immense experience from both their professional and personal stories.”

The Killenummery seminar presenter will be the excellent mental health promoter, Valerie Colgan, who is also the Co-Founder along with the dynamic Hubert McHugh of 'Leitrim's Health is Wealth' programme.

The prominent seminar Guest Speakers will Andy Moran, Leitrim GAA Senior County Manager and ex-Mayo footballer, will discuss the importance of exercise on mental health; Frank Diamond, A.L.P.S will discuss suicide prevention; Justin Campbell, Ex Galway hurler, will discuss addiction to Alcohol, Drugs and Gambling. He also managed the Rutland Centre in Dublin; Martina Mitchell will go through a wonderful, powerful story of Resilience amidst Great Adversity and Kinlough man Colin Regan, who is the GAA Community and Health Manager at Croke Park.

Encouraging all to attend the seminar organisers and outstanding better mental health for all advocates say “everyone is welcome to our free event” and urge everyone to please “Help Us To Help Others.”

Don't miss this very special free event in St Mary's Church, Killenummery, Dromahair, Co Leitrim (F91AY28) on Thursday night, September 29 starting at 7.30pm.

All are welcome to attend.