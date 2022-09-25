National Breastfeeding Week events in Sligo and Leitrim

Having a new baby is life-changing and breastfeeding is a skill that takes time and practice to master. In the early days, skin-to-skin contact and keeping your baby close to you will help you recognise the signals they make to tell you they are hungry or want a cuddle. This will help you settle into a rhythm together. Responding to your baby’s needs helps them feel secure, while supporting their brain development.

Liz Martin Senior Health Promotion Officer, Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo stated that “There has been a 5% increase in the number of babies breastfed at the first public health nurse visit between 2019 and 2021, a rise to 59%. Support for breastfeeding mothers is crucial. We want all mothers to know about the supports available on mychild.ie and locally to help them to breastfeed for as long as they wish.”

The www.mychild.ie website includes extensive breastfeeding information, videos and guides as well as the ‘Ask Our Breastfeeding Expert’ service plus wider pregnancy and child health information. A team of lactation consultants provide free personalised advice to users by email and live chat. The ‘Ask Our Breastfeeding Expert’ online service is available seven days a week with the live chat service available Monday to Friday from 10am to 3pm.

There are a range of breastfeeding support groups in every county providing invaluable support to breastfeeding mothers. To find your local group go to www.mychild.ie and click on the link ‘search for Breastfeeding Support’. Many of these groups are holding events to celebrate National Breastfeeding Week. Why not come along to meet other breastfeeding mothers if you are pregnant and considering breastfeeding or are already breastfeeding.