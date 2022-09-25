The Leitrim Guardian 2023 Young Writer's Competition is open to all students in Leitrim in primary, second level or home schooling.

Entries can be factual or fictitious. Entry is by email only and all submissions must be typed and presented in Word format.

The maximum word count for all entries to this competition is 500 words of prose or 20 lines of poetry. The winning entry will be published in the Guardian.

Winners will also receive a Literary Award Certificate as well as a small prize.

Please submit your work to the editor by email to: editor@leitrimguardian.ie as an attachment in Microsoft Word format using Times Roman 12pt font.

Please write: Leitrim Guardian Young Writers Competition Primary or Post Primary in the subject line of the email.

The closing date for this competition is October 15, 2022.

Entries must include the following details on your email: Name, date of birth; school; class; and contact details including a phone number as well as the TITLE of your entry and the number of words.

Do not include your name or contact details on the attached piece of work, just the title, your date of birth and age.

Entries are welcome from all around the county. The committee welcome submissions in Irish and in English. Please ensure all entries follow the guidelines .