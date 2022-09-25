Roscommon village wins Gold at European Entente Florale

The village of Keadue in Co Roscommon have plenty of reasons to celebrate this weeked after taking Gold in the European Entente Florale Competition.
In a post on Keadue Tidy Towns' Facebook page they noted the major win.
Keadue village is adjacent to Lough Meelagh and at the foot of the Arigna mountains. The village won numerous awards over the years in the Tidy Towns competition including the National Award in 1993 and 2003 and a Silver Medal in the Entente Florale. The O’Carolan International Harp Festival, held in honour of the famous harper and composer Turlough O’Carolan, who is interred in Kilronan Abbey, takes place annually.
The community actively promotes its heritage, biodiversity and sustainability. Heritage trails and walks have been developed through the local Knockranny wood where people can experience the flora and fauna. Along this walk there is a Court Tomb dating back to 3000BC. A ‘Crannóg’, an ancient lake dwelling, can be seen in Lough Meelagh. Kilronan Castle Hotel, a ruin until 2006 has also been developed as a luxury Hotel and Spa, adding to the beauty of the area.
