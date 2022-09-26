64% increase in domestic violence Garda call outs during Covid in Sligo Leitrim

New figures released show that there was an increase of 64% in the number of times that Gardai were called to the scene of domestic violence during the two years of Covid restrictions in the Sligo Leitrim division.

In Sligo-Leitrim, the number of call-outs in 2019 was 652, this increased to 903 in 2020 and to 1,073 in 2021.

Figures for this year so far shows that there have been 575 Garda call out to domestic violence situations across Sligo and Leitrim.

Aontú Leader Deputy Peadar Tóibín said, "Gardaí were called out just under 50,000 times in the state in 2021. This is an increase in 11,000 Garda call outs in 2 years over the 2019 figures and an increase in percentage terms of 29.13%. So far in 2022 the figures have continuing to increase. While both men and women suffer domestic violence, women are far more likely to suffer repeated and severe forms of abuse, including sexual violence. These figures include domestic abuse and violence, breeches of barring orders, protection orders, safety orders and domestic disputes. They are no doubt the tip of the iceberg as so much domestic abuse and violence goes unreported”.

The deputy called Sligo Leitrim's figures "horrendous" and commented that the figures "firmly contradict our image of ourselves as being a more progressive and tolerant society. As a society we are not analysing or dealing with these shocking changes adequately at all. The Minister for Justice and the government are not properly focused on the causes of crime or tackling it in terms of resources, solutions and sentences”.