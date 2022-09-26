Leitrim Theatre SPLÒDAR links with writer Patricia Burke Brogan RIP

Author and writer Patricia Burke Brogan died on September 5 2022. Splòdar Theatre Company, The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton produced her remarkable play, ECLIPSED, on three occasions, most recently in 2019 and a radio version in 2021. This ground-breaking work focuses on life in a Magdalene Laundry and it portrays the sad lives of the women incarcerated there. Patricia Burke Brogan was in the audience on the occasion of our first production.

Some members of Splòdar company went to visit her prior to our 2019 production. They said, "Though her health was deteriorating then, it was wonderful to see her alive, enquiring eyes and it was a privilege to have met her. We also met her sister Claire Mc Garry, Ballinamore and she attended our 2019 production. In a break in Covid restrictions in 2021 the cast regrouped to make a radio version of Eclipsed."

Above: Rebecca Farrell plays Megan in Splódar’s new play- The Last Prime Minister of Ireland.

Now, as Splòdar prepare to stage a new play, The Last Prime Minister of Ireland, they remember with fondness and appreciation their meeting with Patricia. May this great woman who has done so much to highlight that dark time in irish history Rest In Peace. To rent or purchase audio recording of Eclipsed visit splodartheatre.com.

For information on The Last Prime Minister of Ireland written by Gerry Farrell and directed by Prin Duignan, visit www.theglenscentre.com or call 0719855833.