Search

26 Sept 2022

Leitrim Theatre SPLÒDAR links with writer Patricia Burke Brogan RIP

Leitrim Theatre SPLÒDAR links with writer Patricia Burke Brogan RIP

Author Patricia Burke Brogan holds up Splòdar’s 2019 poster of Eclipsed

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

26 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

Author and writer Patricia Burke Brogan died on September 5 2022. Splòdar Theatre Company, The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton produced her remarkable play, ECLIPSED, on three occasions, most recently in 2019 and a radio version in 2021. This ground-breaking work focuses on life in a Magdalene Laundry and it portrays the sad lives of the women incarcerated there. Patricia Burke Brogan was in the audience on the occasion of our first production.

Some members of  Splòdar company went to visit her prior to our 2019 production. They said, "Though her health was deteriorating then, it was wonderful to see her alive, enquiring eyes and it was a privilege to have met her. We also met her sister Claire Mc Garry, Ballinamore and she attended our 2019 production. In a break in Covid restrictions in 2021 the cast regrouped to make a radio version of Eclipsed."

Above: Rebecca Farrell  plays Megan in Splódar’s new play- The Last Prime Minister of Ireland.

Above: Rebecca Farrell  plays Megan in Splódar’s new play- The Last Prime Minister of Ireland.

Now, as Splòdar prepare to stage a new play, The Last Prime Minister of Ireland, they remember with fondness and appreciation their meeting with Patricia. May this great woman who has done so much to highlight that dark time in irish history Rest In Peace. To rent or purchase audio recording of Eclipsed visit splodartheatre.com.                    

For information on The Last Prime Minister of Ireland written by Gerry Farrell and directed by Prin Duignan, visit www.theglenscentre.com or call 0719855833.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media