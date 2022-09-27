Search

27 Sept 2022

Not wise to narrow Fenagh junction

Not wise to narrow Fenagh junction

Fenagh

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

27 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

A Part 8 planning proposal for a footpath and public lighting on the R202 in Fenagh just about scraped by approval of Ballinamore area councillors at the Municipal District's monthly meeting this month.

Cllr Caillian Ellis said he welcomed the extension of the footpath but had some concerns over narrowing the junction on the Mohill road.
He asked the council to revise the idea and said larger vehicles will get it tight to take the junction without going onto the other side of the road.


He stated that in his opinion, “it would not be wise to narrow the junction.”
Director of Services at Leitrim County Council Vincent Dwyer said there would be a Road Safety Audit on the road as part of the project, while council engineer Darragh O’Boyle said the plans are drawn up according to National Transport Authority standards.
He explained a safety audit would be conducted before and after the works.
Mr O’Boyle said the reason to tighten the junction is to “slow down HGTVs and to make it safer for pedestrians.”
Cllr Brendan Barry said traffic from Ballinamore will have already slowed down and he agreed with Cllr Ellis that these plans will put “severe pressure on lorries.” Cllr Barry suggested maybe the priority of the junction could be changed and Mr O’Boyle agreed this could be looked at.


Cllr Ellis also needed reassurance that parking at the school would not be affected. Mr O’Boyle said the Active Travel grant for this project promotes children walking and cycling to school but reassured him parking should not be affected. Cllr Barry also had concerns over parking close to Fenagh Abbey graveyard. The meeting was informed that the stone walls in Fenagh cannot be touched as they are part of the heritage site.
In the end, the plans were agreed upon and passed by Ballinamore MD.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media