Former Drumkeerin Garda Station will be new NW STOP headquarters

North West STOP has announced that the local suicide prevention organisation has recently purchased the former Drumkeerin Garda Station, which, when fully refurbished, will become NW STOP's new headquarters.

At the AGM held on Friday night in Drumkeerin Community Centre Secretary Anne Cull in her AGM report noted that several 2022 NW STOP “brilliant fundraisers” took place and added this year saw “our first in person for Sunrise for STOP fundraiser take place. We had so many brilliant communities who came together to walk with us, whether you were in Riverstown, Glenfarne, Drumshanbo, Carrick-on-Shannon, Sligo or Ballyshannon; together over €13,000 was raised.



“We again thank all those of you who participated and supported us. We look forward to an even bigger Sunrise for STOP next year”, a hopeful Anne remarked.

In his financial report Treasurer, Colin Gilligan stated that STOP's annual expenditure was €112,195 and income amounted to €314,766.

Chairperson, Nicola O'Connor thanked former Chairperson, Tom O'Reilly for his continued valued support as well as NW STOP's Committee, Directors, plus former Counsellor Coordinator, Dermot Lahiff and new Counsellor Coordinator, Ethel McVeigh with fellow Counsellor Susan Thornton.



Nicola also thanked Pamela Devaney who over the past year has done a marvellous job in re-organising NW STOP's office. Ms O'Connor also said that NW STOP hoped to have its new Drumkeerin headquarters fully functional by June 2023.

The organisation in its vision for providing counselling suicide prevention services, etc., going forward hopes to have office facilities based in Sligo, Donegal, Mayo and Roscommon, as well as perhaps in some other nearby counties.



New Counsellor Co-ordinator, Ethel McVeigh stated that they currently have 30 counsellors involved in providing a crucial service to those who urgently need it. Ms. McVeigh also said they critically need more counsellors to deal with an ever-increasing workload and that around 90% of counselling referrals are now coming from the region's GPs.



Meanwhile during the recent Golden Jubilee Gala Festival Glenfarne woman, Fiona Burns and the local community organised an excellently supported North West Sunrise for STOP fundraiser, which saw a sum of €2,580 being contributed to the charity.

Praising Ms Burns and the people of Glenfarne for their magnificent effort North West STOP said it “extends our thanks to Fiona Burns and the entire community of Glenfarne who organised and hosted Sunrise for STOP on July 31 last during the Glenfarne Gala Festival.



“Thank you also to all who donated in support of our free counselling service. The entire campaign raised over €14,300, ensuring mental health counselling provision for 45 people. Including online registrations from the area, the Glenfarne (and surrounding areas) raised €2,580 of those funds, well done.



“Free counselling through North West STOP can be accessed by phone/text on 086 777 2009” the North West STOP message on Fiona's and the Glenfarne community's outstanding work stated.



Prior to the conclusion of the North West STOP AGM in Drumkeerin presentations were made to two outstanding members, namely Deirdre O'Hagan and Tom O'Reilly, in recognition of their great dedication to the organisation over many years.

The North West STOP Officers, Committee and Directors elected at the AGM included Chairperson – Nicola O’Connor; Vice-chairperson – Pádraig Fallon, Secretary - Anne Cull, Assistant Secretary – Michelle McNama, Treasurer– Colin Gilligan, Assistant Treasurer – Tina McSharry, PRO – P. J. Leddy, Communications Officer – Fiona Burns; Committee – Delma Cull, Ita McTernan, Leah Cull, Natasha Munnelly, Niall McLoughlin, Seán Collins, Lauren O'Connor, Rebecca Gilmartin, Lisa Callaghan, Wayne Hamilton; North West STOP Company Limited By Guarantee Directors – Colin Gilligan, Nicola O’Connor, Deirdre O’Hagan, Seán Fallon.