27 Sept 2022

HSE admits need for additional respite for families in the South Leitrim area

Disability services progressing in Tullaghan

Another respite house badly needed in Leitrim

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

27 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Cllr Finola Armstrong-McGuire asked the HSE Forum West for an update on progress regarding the extension of services at St Ciaran's in Carrick-on-Shannon with particular request for information on respite care for adults with complex disabilities in South Leitrim.

Dermot Monaghan, Chief Officer, Community Healthcare Organisation, (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo) acknowledged that there is a need for additional respite for families residing in the South Leitrim area, particularly
for adults with complex disability.

"Plans are being progressed in terms of a long-term respite facility for the area. An interim arrangement is also warranted," he said in reply.

He went on to say that in North Leitrim disability services are progressing the extension of Respite Service at Bayview, Tullaghan, in order to extend the respite service to seven days/nights per week, inclusive of bank holidays, over fifty weeks per year.

"Every effort is being made to ensure the extension of respite at Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim is progressed without delay in order to meet the needs of our service users and families.

"Please be assured the provision of enhanced respite is a priority for disability services at this time," he stated.

