Leitrim towns may not twinkle so brightly this Christmas

Leitrim towns and villages may not twinkle so brightly this Christmas with a threat that energy costs could affect the annual lighting up for the festive season.



The whole country is gearing up for a darker winter than usual, with energy cost saving at the forefront for most households and businesses.

In light of this Fine Gael Cllr Ita Reynolds-Flynn asked Leitrim County Council “Is there any more funding available for Christmas lights? With the increase in energy costs, it is a concern for towns and villages.”

She said Christmas light committees are meeting around this time in local towns to discuss plans for Christmas, with businesses feeling the pinch and the cost of electricity increasing, financial help will be needed to help keep the festive spirit alive locally.



Vincent Dwyer, Director of Services at Leitrim County Council outlined, “In December 2021, a budget of €30,000 was secured by Leitrim County Council, through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, for Christmas lighting costs and the promotion of towns within the county in the lead-up to the Christmas and New Year period.”

The funding was allocated to Carrick-on-Shannon, Manorhamilton, Drumshanbo, Ballinamore and Mohill.



He emphasised, “The funding allocation was in respect of 2021 only. The Council is not aware of any similar funding being made available in 2022 given the once-off nature of the funding in 2021.”

He said many committees hold fundraising events to allow for the erection, running costs and removal of Christmas lights.

Cllr Enda McGloin added that the Government are putting in place a new policy of energy saving in Council offices and state buildings and granting money for public Christmas lights “might be against that policy, when they are trying to reduce energy.”



Cllr Paddy O'Rourke said it could be a case that Christmas lights might only be added to towns 48 hours or a few days before Christmas. He added, “presuming light is still coming through,” referring to the possibility of power cuts.

Cllr Brendan Barry said many committees used last year's grant to upgrade their lights and displays to be more energy efficient.

All Ballinamore area councillors agreed that Christmas lights add to the ambience of the festive period and add value to towns in December.

Following the remarks, Mr Dwyer said he would raise it with the Department and see what their plans are.

In Carrick-on-Shannon the chamber has held a meeting with business owners to discuss plans for Christmas. The town hopes to put up Christmas lights and run Christmas markets from early December.

Other towns are looking at putting up their lights later in December and switching them off straight after Christmas.