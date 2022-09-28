Feighan welcomes additional staffing resources for ICU beds at Sligo University Hospital

Sligo University Hospital Picture: file photo
Local Fine Gael TD for Sligo/ Leitrim and Minister of State at the Department of Health, Frank Feighan has said that he has received a commitment that additional staffing resources will be allocated to Sligo University Hospital for the additional four Intensive Care Unit beds at the hospital.
Speaking on the announcement Minister Feighan said, I am delighted that I have finally secured a commitment from the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, that recruitment will now begin for additional staff.
Minister Feighan continued, “I have been working alongside the hospital management, the HSE and the Department of Health to ensure that Sligo University Hospital has the required staff needed for the additional ICU beds.
"I have had numerous meetings with the Minister for Health and hospital management regarding resources at Sligo University Hospital and I am pleased that the additional staff required for the 4 ICU beds will now be recruited."
