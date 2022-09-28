Search

28 Sept 2022

Feighan welcomes additional staffing resources for ICU beds at Sligo University Hospital

Changes at Sligo University Hospital in preparation for increase in patients attending with Covid-19

Sligo University Hospital Picture: file photo

Reporter:

Leonie McKiernan

28 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Local Fine Gael TD for Sligo/ Leitrim and Minister of State at the Department of Health, Frank Feighan has said that he has received a commitment that additional staffing resources will be allocated to Sligo University Hospital for the additional four Intensive Care Unit beds at the hospital. 

Speaking on the announcement Minister Feighan said, I am delighted that I have finally secured a commitment from the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, that recruitment will now begin for additional staff.

Minister Feighan continued, “I have been working alongside the hospital management, the HSE and the Department of Health to ensure that Sligo University Hospital has the required staff needed for the additional ICU beds.

"I have had numerous meetings with the Minister for Health and hospital management regarding resources at Sligo University Hospital and I am pleased that the additional staff required for the 4 ICU beds will now be recruited."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media