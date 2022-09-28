Leitrim homecoming gig for Craig McMorrow in The Glens Centre

Manorhamilton welcomes back Craig McMorrow for his hometown gig in The Glens Centre this Friday, September 30.

Leitrim-born, Leitrim heart, Edinburgh-based musician Craig McMorrow has released three tracks in the past year 'Home', 'These Times' and 'TIME.'



Taking inspiration from a multitude of genres, Craig's latest song is an example of perfectly-blended emotive pop. 'TIME' debuts a new sound for Craig, with flavours of pop and electronic music matching country-esque vocals.

The single, which follows up Craig's debut 'These Times' was written with good friend Luke Carey based in London and introduced the softness of an acoustic guitar with the weave of electronica and rhythmic melodies.

Craig released a new single on September 22 called 'Closer to me' moving down a slightly more organic route; this track definitely has heavy country vibes with a lot of influences from bands like Snow Patrol and Coldplay.

The singer-songwriter grew up surrounded by music, from the traditional Irish music loved by his parents to afternoons spent listening to Frank Sinatra and the Four Tops with his grandad. This mix of influences and a love of music instilled from an early age has led to a love for many different genres.



Craig said, “Many artists have pushed me in the direction of songwriting, starting with the fantastic Damien Rice, Dave Grohl, and most recently Dermott Kennedy and Chris Stapleton.”

Craig is joined by Kerryman Colin Andrew who has been honing his alt-pop style through live performance, international residencies and TV appearances since 2012.

The singer-songwriter has roots in Indie, folk and traditional Irish music, which inform his distinct sound and honest lyrics. Andrew’s captivating, high-energy performances guarantee his audiences a show that blends tradition, musicianship and creativity.

After over a decade of live performance, Andrew has earned his reputation as a diligent and committed artist.

Two years in residency at Raglan Road, Disney World allowed him to celebrate his Irish music roots.

This led to him making his live TV debut on Ceiliúradh na Féile Pádraig (TG4 and BBC 2) alongside The High Kings and Daniel O'Donnell. Off the back of his success, Andrew counts national radio play from Radio Kerry, RedFM, and KCLR on his growing list of achievements.



Following the acclaim of his highly anticipated debut single 'Too Far from Kind' in 2019, Andrew released 'One Night' which featured in Spotify’s 'A Breath of Fresh Eire' playlist.

He teams his releases with innovative music videos and his last single, 'Too Far from Kind', was no exception. This impactful work established Andrew as one of Ireland’s most capable and hard-working contemporary musicians.

A striking presence on the Edinburgh music scene, Andrew has now set his focus on his upcoming EP, which promises his most personal and engaging work to date.

Irishmen Craig McMorrow and Colin Andrew have been performing together since 2021.

As two rising stars on the Edinburgh music scene their combined talents helped to quickly establish them as a widely recognized duo.



Taking their songs back home, they will be touring Ireland as solo artists.

Cork producer Barry O’Connell finishes off the stacked line-up.

Tickets from www.glenscentre.com