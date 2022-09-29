Reintroduction of parking charges in Carrick-on-Shannon from October

Leitrim County Council is reintroducing parking charges in Carrick-on-Shannon with effect from Monday, October 3.

A statement from the Council explained that parking charges will not apply in the car parks at the Fire Station, the new town centre car park behind the Medical Centre and the car park at the Quays – beside the Tourist Office. Free parking is still available in these car parks and the aim is that this will help to encourage people to remain for longer durations in the town centre.

Parking charges will however, apply to all other on-street parking areas of the town centre (see map below with the impacted areas outlined in blue).



Motorists should note the following:

- Payment for on-street parking can be made at any of the parking meters which are located around the town

- Payment of parking charges can be made by cash or by contactless card payment which is available at all of the parking meters:

- The maximum stay for paid carparking is 1 hour

- Parking fees are €1 per hour with pro rata charges for shorter periods – e.g. 20 cent for 12 minutes, 40 cent for 24 minutes, etc. The minimum payment is 20 cent.

- Pay and Park Hours are from 8.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Saturday inclusive. Charges do not apply on a Sunday.

In a short statement issued this week, Leitrim County Council said that “Paid on street parking is in place to ensure that short term parking is available for shoppers and visitors to the town centre and therefore maintain the centre of the town as a vibrant and inviting place for all visitors.

“The new parking charges are being introduced with rates as low as feasibly possible.

“Signage will be in place advising motorists of the new charges and directing motorists to the various free parking which is available in the town.”