Status Yellow weather warning issued for Leitrim

A status yellow rain and wind warning has been issued
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain and wind warning for counties Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo, Donegal and Clare for Friday, September 30.
According to the national forecaster it will become wet and windy tonight (Thursday, September 29) and during Friday morning with strong and gusty southerly winds developing. Heavy rainfall may cause some localised flooding.
The warning is in place from 2am on Friday through to 2pm.
