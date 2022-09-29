Search

29 Sept 2022

Don't miss the Mental Health & Wellbeing night in North Leitrim this evening

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

29 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

The Killenummery and Killery Community Hub, in conjunction with Leitrim GAA, will hold a Health and Wellbeing night in St Mary's Church, Killenummery, Dromahair (F91AY28) tonight, Thursday, September 29 starting at 7.30pm.

The evening will feature a series of talks with ground-breaking insight into positive mental wellbeing.

“Minding our mental health has never been more important than in today’s world and it’s vital for us all to be open and not afraid to talk about our struggles and to feel truly listened to,” say the organisers.

“The Health and Wellbeing seminar will give us all the chance to help ourselves and to hear the stories of our guest speakers so we can learn from their immense experience from both their professional and personal stories.”

Prominent seminar guest speakers include Andy Moran, Leitrim GAA Senior County Manager and ex-Mayo footballer, will discuss the importance of exercise on mental health; Frank Diamond, A.L.P.S will discuss suicide prevention; Justin Campbell, Ex Galway hurler, will discuss addiction to Alcohol, Drugs and Gambling. He also managed the Rutland Centre in Dublin; Martina Mitchell will go through a wonderful, powerful story of resilience amidst great adversity and Kinlough man Colin Regan, who is the GAA Community and Health Manager at Croke Park.

Don't miss this very special free event in St Mary's Church, Killenummery, Dromahair, Co Leitrim (F91AY28) on Thursday night, September 29 starting at 7.30pm.

All are welcome to attend.

News

