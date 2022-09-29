Reminder: Annual Charity Hill Walk & Ramble in Leitrim

The walk takes place this Sunday
The annual charity hill walk & ramble in aid Fr. Ed O'Connell's Warmi Huasi projects in Peru is taking place on Sunday October 2 organised by the Holey Soles Hill Walking Club. Meet at Aghanlish Community Centre, Glenade at 10.30 for registration. Walks depart at 11 and 11.15. Complimentary refreshments afterwards. Donations to the charity welcome on the day. Parking strictly at Aghanlish carpark only. No dogs allowed on the walk. For full details visit: www.leitrimhillwalking.org
