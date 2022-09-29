Packed venue hears inspirational stories at North Leitrim mental health and wellbeing night

The event is in St Mary's Church, Killenummery
This evening's mental health and wellbeing night organised by the Killenummery and Killery Community Hub has heard truly inspirational stories of resilience, bravery and hope.
From cancer battles to dealing with grief to fighting depression and ill-health and finding support and kindness at times of real need the stories are offering the crowds watching live and online, a unique insight into the human spirit.
You can still view the event which is being streamed live at https://youtu.be/CqJUvAHTRrE
For full coverage of this night's speakers see next week's Leitrim Observer.
